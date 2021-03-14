BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police Department says they're investigating a stabbing that happened Sunday night near the 2200 block of Golden Blvd.

According to Sergeant Brett Becker, around 8 p.m., people unknown to the home owner entered an unlocked home.

Sgt. Becker says they than began to demand prescription pills from the 41-year-old home owner.

When the man told the intruders to leave, a struggle ensued and the man's left arm was sliced. The two suspects then ran off.

The man was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Sgt. Becker says no suspects are currently in custody, but they do have information about them.

According to Sgt. Becker, the man says he doesn't know how the suspects would've known he had any prescription pills. The investigation is undergoing.