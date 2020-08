BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police Department is currently investigating a homicide in a Dairy Queen parking lot on the corner of 3200 West and King Avenue West.

According to Sergeant Nate West, BPD received a call of a shooting around 1p.m on Saturday. A male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time the victim has not yet been identified, but West says they do have a suspect in custody.

This is a developing story.