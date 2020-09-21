BILLINGS, Mont. - A 43-year-old man died from gunshot wounds early Monday morning.

This fatal shooting adds to the significant increase of violent crimes reported earlier this month by Billings police, who attribute much of the increase to the growing use of meth in the county.

We asked Billings Police Chief Rich St. John what is being done to combat these violent crimes and whether the new public safety mill levy will help our law enforcement fight the war on meth.

Chief St. John says their plan is to continue to target the worst offenders, especially those who use or sell illegal drugs.

With the newly approved mill levy, the city's law enforcement will only be able to maintain their current resources, instead of adding more personnel to help combat the rising rates of crime.

Had it not passed, significant cuts would have been made to the law enforcement budget.

St. John says, ideally, the department could use more police officers, but he says he is confident they can continue to crack down on crime.

"We will continue to be very aggressive... If you are dealing drugs, using weapons, robbing people, you're going to be pursued and you're going to be prosecuted, and we've done a lot of that, and obviously there is more work to be done," St. John said.

According to St. John, in 2020 alone there have been nine total homicides, with two of those happening in the last month.

There have been seven attempted homicides, two of those being on police officers, and six out of those seven were with firearms. St. John says drugs are the common denominator for all those attacks.

While police have their hands full, the chief is reminding the community to do their part and report any crimes you witness as soon as possible.