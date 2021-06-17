BILLINGS - A Billings man who admitted to trafficking methamphetamine and heroin from a machine shop in Laurel was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison and to five years of supervised release, Acting U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said.

Anthony Scott Walter, 40, pleaded guilty on Nov. 17, 2020 to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, as stated in a press release.

U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided.

In court documents, the government alleged that in July 2019, law enforcement agents met with a source of information who reported that Walter, and co-defendant, Lisa Emmett, were selling heroin and meth out of a machine shop in Laurel.

Agents conducted a series of controlled buys of meth and heroin from Walter using a confidential source. In August 2019, law enforcement intercepted a package destined for Walter’s business address, obtained a search warrant and found 465.1 grams of meth, which is about one pound, and 61.1 grams of heroin, similar to “China white.”

Lab testing determined the meth was 99% pure and that the substance identified as China white was determined to be 51. 6 grams of fentanyl.

Agents made a controlled delivery of the package, and Walter took possession of it. Emmett pleaded guilty in the case and is pending sentencing.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie R. Patten prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and Eastern Montana High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a U.S. Department of Justice initiative to reduce violent crime. Through PSN, federal, tribal, state and local law enforcement partners in Montana focus on violent crime driven by methamphetamine trafficking, armed robbers, firearms offenses and violent offenders with outstanding warrants.