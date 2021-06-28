BILLINGS - Billings' crime rate was on the rise in 2020 and seems to only be getting worse.

"The thing that comes to the forefront is our methamphetamine problem,” Billings Police Chief Rich St. John said. “Where you have drugs you have violence, and we have both here in Billings."

With the City Council, a passing vote on the public safety mill levy could eventually put increasing police funding on the ballot.

"Really, any time we could find some sort of solution that we could add resources to the police department and public safety, and in general, is a good thing,” Chief St. John said. “Unfortunately, the only way we can do that is to go to the voters. We are really very limited in the alternatives to generate additional revenue."

Chief St. John said the last safety levy that was passed simply plugged the gap, allowing the department to stay at the status quo and not make any cuts. However, they were also unable to increase staff or other resources.

"We are seeing double and triple percentage increases across the board in aggravated assault, violent crime, homicides, property crime. If not now, when?” Chief St. John said.

Despite the rising crime in Billings, Chief St. John says residents are safe in their city.

"But when you look at the big picture of what's going on here, I wouldn't hesitate to move here, raise a family here, pick up employment here, because by and large it is a safe place," he said.