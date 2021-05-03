BILLINGS - The Big Horn County Coroner is facing charges after allegedly purchasing stolen motorcycles and ATVs.

Coroner Daryl Craig Nordquist, 37, is charged with a first offense of felony theft.

Outlined in court documents, police report that on April 27 at approximately 2:26 p.m., Officer Quin Johnson was dispatched to the 2800 block of King Avenue West for report of a theft.

Officer Johnson says he met with the victim who told him his cargo trailer, valued at approximately $7,000, and four motorcycles and two ATVs inside the trailer had been stolen over the weekend.

On April 29, the victim told Officer Johnson he spoke with Nordquist and learned he had two of the dirt bikes and one of the ATVS in his possession. The victim said he arranged to meet Nordquist at approximately 4:45 p.m. at the Lockwood Town Pump.

Court documents state Officer Johnson relayed that information to Detective Steve Hallam. A few hours after speaking to Detective Hallam, Officer Johnson was dispatched to that meeting location.

Upon arrival, Officer Johnson says Nordquist was handcuffed and speaking to Detective Hallam. Nordquist was detained and officers were able to identify the stolen motorcycles and ATV by checking the VIN numbers.

Nordquist reportedly told Detective Hallam he had purchased the bikes and ATV the night before from a man named "Josh." Nordquist said he bought them without titles and had a feeling they were stolen.

Court documents state Nordquist said he no longer had "Josh's" phone number, but could take police to where he picked up the motorcycles and ATV.

Officer Johnson reported Nordquist took officers to a location on the 1000 block of South 48th Street West. Nordquist was then transfered to the Yellowstone county Detention Facility.

It is reported officers attempted to contact the residents of the location, but no one answered the door.

A large cargo trailer was observed at the location, and after checking the VIN number, returned as reported stolen. The trailer was not, however, the one one involved in this matter. That trailer was recovered and cleared from the area.

Officer Dylan Sutton reported he and Detective Hallam interviewed Jeremy Malloy at YCDF. Malloy reportedly told them he "facilitated" the sale, giving three motorcycles and one ATV to Nordquist.

Court documents state Malloy told police Jared Miller brought the motorcycles and ATVs to him to sell. He said the money he received from selling them was given to Miller.

In speaking to Nordquist again, he admitted he knew the motorcycles and ATV were stolen, then denied knowing that. According to documents, he told officers he brought a flatbed trailer to the address on South 48th Street West and took the motorcycles and ATV.

Nordquist claimed he gave on the motorcycles to Marty Stitner.

Investigations are still underway.

Nordquist is facing up to 10 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.