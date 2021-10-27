BILLINGS - Scam phone calls have been cycling through the area for weeks now, and the Billings Police Department is warning residents of Caller ID spoofing.

Caller ID spoofing is when false information is displayed on your caller ID about an incoming call. The BPD says scammers will manipulate the caller ID so that the call appears to be coming from a local or well-known phone number, making it more likely for you to answer.

On Wednesday, the BPD learned of two incidents where residents were called by someone impersonating a BPD law enforcement officer asking the resident to call them. BDP says the suspect is using the Communications Center phone number (406-657-8200) and asking residents to call them back regarding "legal matters" at a different number (406-229-6482).

Past phone scams have told intended victims there is a warrant for their arrest. The suspect then attempts to obtain confidential information and/or money from the intended victim. If you receive a similar message BPD says you should delete it, and if someone does make contact with you, hang-up.