LAUREL, Mont. - The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Department responded to reports of a shooting Monday evening in Laurel at the 1500 block of Railroad Street.

Sheriff Mike Linder said one person was shot and transported to a hospital.

The investigation is on going and deputies are currently on scene.

According to Sheriff Linder they are awaiting a search warrant to go on the grounds.

This is a developing story. Check back tomorrow for updates.