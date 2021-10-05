BILLINGS — A 34-year-old Ashland man who admitted to assaulting a man, causing multiple head injuries while brandishing a rifle on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation, was sentenced to 48 months imprisonment to be followed by three years of supervised release, Acting U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said.

In April, Channing Lee Ziler pleaded guilty to assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters presided.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, in court documents filed in the case, the government alleged that on Dec. 31, 2017, Bureau of Indian Affairs law enforcement officers responded to a 911 call at a home in Ashland, on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation, where people were drinking, including Ziler.

Witnesses described Ziler as being violent that night. The victim arrived at the house with others. Witnesses described Ziler was holding a rifle when Doe arrived and saying, “this looks like someone I can slap around.”

Ziler then reportedly assaulted Doe, causing multiple head lacerations.

Ziler took the victim's truck and left with the victim and another person. Law enforcement received another 911 call that the truck had run out of gas and that the occupants set it on fire to stay warm in below zero temperatures.

Ziler left the scene with the other individual, and law enforcement found the victim by the truck. The victim was taken to a Billings hospital for treatment.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Bryan T. Dake prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI and the Bureau of Indian Affairs.