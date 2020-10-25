BILLINGS, Mont. - Several Billings residents are shaken, after they reported hearing a gunshot around 2:30 Saturday morning, in their apartment building near the 2000 block of Burnstead Drive.

After hearing glass shatter, Seth Simmons took pictures of the damage to his back door and called Billings Police. Simmons says two police officers arrived and found a bullet lodged in in the floor, confirming to them the door had been shot out.

We also spoke with Risa Hill who lives in the building and says she also heard a gunshot and faint talking and footsteps outside her apartment. Both Simmons and Hill agree they have noticed an increase of violent crimes in the area.

"Not the greatest neighborhood, but it's been ok, it's been decent, I've felt safe but I don't anymore, lately it's just been getting worse and worse and worse. The front door just got kicked in, the back door now got shot out, it doesn't make you feel secure," said Hill.