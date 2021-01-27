YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, Mont. - An affidavit for Terry Allen Smith outlines the alleged events that took place Tuesday leading to his arrest following an attempted abduction and high speed chase.

The document states that BPD Officer Smith came in contact with Terry Smith while on routine patrol. Officer Smith said that Terry Smith and two others were spray painting a maroon Subaru. Upon requesting identification, Officer Smith said that Terry Smith refused to respond, and got into the Subaru. The documents state that Terry Smith then started the vehicle, refused to listen to Officer Smith's questions and struck the rear bumper and front of Officer Smith's patrol car.

Officer Smith said he was unable to locate the other two individuals involved.

Later that day, the document states that Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office Deputy Leonhardt was dispatched for a disturbance. Upon arrival, Deputy Leonhardt observed that the woman was tearful and that her face was swollen. She told the deputy that she was on her way to visit her mother when she was run off the road, assaulted and that the man tried to abduct her. She described the vehicle as the maroon Subaru with black spray paint. The woman was then transported to the hospital for treatment.

Deputy Leonhardt said the woman's car was crashed backward against a tree above a large ravine.

The documents state that authorities got in contact with the woman again. She told them she noticed she was being closely followed by the maroon Subaru and that the man waved at her. He then pulled up beside her, into oncoming traffic. The woman states that Smith crashed the front of his vehicle into hers, causing them to both stop. The affidavit says that she attempted to put her vehicle in reverse and flee, but crashed into a tree.

Documents state she then attempted to escape on foot, but that Smith attempted to force her into his vehicle. She was then able to escape through the passenger door of the Subaru, and entered the car of a passing vehicle that stopped to help. She said Smith pursued them down Dickie Road, but fled later at a high rate of speed.

Later, Smith's vehicle was spotted and pursued by Deputy Kelso, according to documents. Deputy Kelso said Smith topped speeds of 110 mph through the pursuit. Smith then attempted to flee, driving down the wrong way of the interstate. Deputy Kelso said Smith continued driving recklessly, but his vehicle was disabled after hitting spike strips set up by other law enforcement.

The affidavit says that a pursuit on foot followed and Smith was finally apprehended after not listening to the commands of law enforcement.

Investigations are still underway.

Smith is scheduled to appear in Yellowstone County District Court for an arraignment on Thursday.