BILLINGS, Mont. 29 marble veteran headstones are demolished after an alleged drunk driver crashed into the Mountview Cemetery early Sunday morning.

After the crash the driver left the scene, but officers were able to locate him. Billings Police Lieutenant Brandon Wooley says the driver is Brad Dugas a 30- year old man from Billings. He was issued citations for reckless driving, failing to remain at the scene of an accident, and failing to report an accident.

A place to honor veterans now left in pieces. 29 veteran headstones are shattered or tipped over. Small U.S. flags mark the spots where the headstones once stood. The entrance sign is also no longer standing.

Cemetery Supervisor Chris Waite says the cemetery is working closely with the Montana Veteran's Affairs office to replace the damaged headstone. Mountview cemetery must submit an application for the replacement of each stone, which requires them to collect information about the veterans.

Waite is unsure the dollar amount to fix the damage but says families won't be bearing the cost of replacing the headstones.

With Mountview Cemetery being one of the largest and oldest cemeteries in Billings Waite says the burial dates range from 1964 to 1971. The veterans served in World War I all the way up to the Vietnam war.

The cemetery keeps records of all the headstones and families who are wondering if their veteran's headstone was damaged can contact the cemetery to find out.

If the headstone was damaged the cemetery will submit the paperwork to replace it. Waite asks that families do not submit an application because multiple applications for the same stone can slow down the process.

While this isn't the first crash at the cemetery this is the biggest one Waite's seen.

"It was just kind of heart breaking to come at first and just see all the stones some of them are still intact and upright but chipped but a lot of them were down and broken into pieces. On the flip side of it though we were so impressed from the response from the community, so many people called to offer support and help with the process, so it's kind of bittersweet on both ends. It's kind of sad, but incredible to see the communities response too," says Waite.

Waite is hoping the new headstone will be installed and honoring veterans again by next Spring.