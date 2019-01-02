Crime Statistics for December shows decrease in burglaries and vandalism

Every year, stories seem to come out about an uptick in crime during the holidays, especially with burglary rates.
KULR-8 took a look at the Billings Crime Map to see what crime looked like locally in the month of December.
Overall, crime in Billings was up one and a half percent in the month of December according to Billings Crime Map.
Starting off with the good news, burglaries were actually down almost 33 percent from the month of November.
Robberies were also down in December from 14 to 6. That's a 57 percent decrease.
This past month we also saw a lot of reports of vandalism in Facebook groups like Billings Neighborhood Watch. However, there were 39 reported vandalisms, down 25 percent from the 52 reported vandalism's in November. 39 is also the lowest recorded number since June.
However, there was almost a 15 percent increase in reported vehicles stolen, with 91 stolen vehicle reports in December.
DUI's were also up 18 percent from 105 to 123, and drugs and alcohol incidents increased from 175 to 204 from November to the end of December.
You can also keep track of the crime going on near you as well with the Billings Crime Map. The map can be found at
https://www.crimemapping.com/map/mt/billings/
The crime map logs calls into dispatch, so these numbers are approximations.