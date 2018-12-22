Crash on 27 St. and Rimrock Rd. delays traffic

Jeff Stovell with the Billings Police Department says a woman in her late 20s, driving a white SUV, tried to turn left into traffic onto 27th Street and Rimrock Road.
She did not yield to oncoming traffic--and was t-boned by a red truck driving southbound on 27th.
Both cars were towed from the scene, closing the two southbound lanes on 27th.
Stovell said the driver of the white SUV sustained minor head injuries. She refused to be transported to the hospital.
The driver of the red truck had no serious injuries.