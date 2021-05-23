Cowboys of Color exhibit at the Buffalo Bill Center in Cody

Most of us get our impressions of what life was like in the old west from the movies. But they only tell part of the story.
Ivan McClellan has made it a point to showcase the role of black cowboys - not just from the past, but in today’s rodeos as well. And a new exhibit at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody celebrates that culture.
“I started shooting cowboys of color five years ago,” says McClellan, who is based out of Portland, Oregon. “I went to a rodeo in Oklahoma and I just fell in love with the culture. It wasn’t until about two years ago that I started posting them online, and then people were like, this is amazing, I didn’t know anything about this culture. And I realized there was something important there that needed to be told.”
The exhibit was opened to the public earlier this month, and is supported in part by a grant from the Wyoming Community Foundation.
Hunter Old Elk, who is the assistant curator for the Plains Indian Museum at the Center of the West, says the exhibit brings to light a part of history that has been long-forgotten.
“One in four, or depending on who you talk to, three in six, cowboys in the traditional west, were people of color,” she explains. “That includes black cowboys, indigenous cowboys, and latino cowboys as well.”
Although McClellan’s work is in the spotlight, there are parts of the exhibit that showcase other, lesser-known aspects to cowboy culture. Ken Blackbird has been photographing Native American rodeos for years. Some of his work is also on display at the 8 Seconds exhibit.
“It’s my interpretation of Native American cowboys and their horses,” Blackbird points out. “That’s what I’m looking at. There’s a bonding element, that’s perceived in their culture.”
In addition to the exhibit at the Center of the West, McClellan has photographs on display at the Booth Museum in Georgia, and has shown at several other galleries across the country - although he says this is his first solo exhibit. And he adds that to him, celebrating black cowboys is also a celebration of America.
“Cowboy represents grit, he represents integrity, he represents independence, you know, hard work, all of these attributes,” McClellan describes. “And I think associating black folks with that identity, with that icon, elevates the culture, it elevates the icon, it just is good for everybody.”