Cowboys going dancing, how to take part in the fun with watch parties

LARAMIE,WY- Cowboy Up! For the first time since 2015 the Cowboys are going dancing.
The Cowboys will play tonight in Dayton, Ohio. And the excitement can be felt across the state of Wyoming.
| ANNOUNCEMENT | Watch Parties are set! Thank you to all of our hosts for helping arrange these UWAA and @cowboyjoeclub watch parties across the country.Go Pokes!@wyo_mbb | Areas |Laramie, WYSheridan, COSheridan, WYCarson City, NVOmaha, NEKansas City, MOFt.Lauderdale, FL pic.twitter.com/dHOo93rFhU— University of Wyoming Alumni Association (@uwyoalumni) March 14, 2022
They will play against Indiana and if they win they will move to the next round which is at Portland where they will play St. Mary’s.
Watch parties are scheduled for across the area. The one closest to us will be in Sheridan, Wyoming, at McGregors bar.
The teams gear managers said they spent all weekend getting the gear ready for the big game!
Spent all night getting the new gear ready and packed for the tourney! On the way to Dayton tomorrow. #firstfour #MarchMadness #HTBAG 🟤🟡 pic.twitter.com/1BIpLinLrt— Wyoming MBB Managers (@wyombbmanagers) March 14, 2022
The Wyoming MBB managers also tweeted that they need your help, they're asking for you to vote for them in the managers bracket.
More information can be found here:
WEST 1st ROUND (Expected score as 50% of vote) 3 – North Carolina A&T (56%)14 – Wyoming (44%)@ncatmbb @wyombbmanagers— Manager Games (@ManagerGames_) March 14, 2022