Cowboys going dancing, how to take part in the fun with watch parties
LARAMIE,WY-  Cowboy Up! For the first time since 2015 the Cowboys are going dancing.

The Cowboys will play tonight in Dayton, Ohio. And the excitement can be felt across the state of Wyoming. 

They will play against Indiana and if they win they will move to the next round which is at Portland where they will play St. Mary’s.

Watch parties are scheduled for across the area. The one closest to us will be in Sheridan, Wyoming, at McGregors bar.

The teams gear managers said they spent all weekend getting the gear ready for the big game!

The Wyoming MBB managers also tweeted that they need your help, they're asking for you to vote for them in the managers bracket.

