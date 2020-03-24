YMCA offering emergency child care services

BILLINGS, Mont. -- The Billings Family YMCA is offering child care services for parents who work in grocery stores, hospitals, and other essential services during the COVID-19 crisis.

Billings Family YMCA CEO, Kim Kaiser, says they started the child care program when schools shut down, and they are preparing for the longer school closure announced by Governor Steve Bullock, extending until April 10th.

Kaiser says the YMCA has a 110,000 square foot facility. They have 100 spots for children available and are working to get it to 200 spots. Kaiser also says the staff is following rigorous hygiene protocol such as disinfecting toys and wiping down tables after each use.

"Our primary goal here at the YMCA is to again follow the guidelines," says Kaiser, "If you can stay at home with your kids, stay at home with your kids. This is an emergency child care situation. We're really setting this up for those that have to be at work, so if you do not, stay at home. That's the best thing you can do, but if you need care, we're trying to avoid young ones being left at home alone."

Kaiser says the YMCA has a well trained child care staff and they are open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. She says there is a small fee for child care, but there are scholarships available for those in need.