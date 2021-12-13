BILLINGS, Mont. - Yellowstone County is reporting two more COVID-19 deaths Monday, bringing the county's COVID-19 death toll to 469.

A release from RiverStone Health said the two deaths happened on Friday, one was an unvaccinated man in his 50s and the other was a vaccinated woman in her 80s.

As of Monday, 48 Covid-19 inpatients were receiving treatment in Billings hospitals, 46 of them were not vaccinated and two were fully vaccinated, RiverStone Health said.

The county will be holding free walk-in vaccination clinics later this month.