How do we know these vaccines are safe?

These vaccines were approved in record time through emergency use authorization. However, they still went through all three phases of clinical trials in order to ensure safety and efficacy. In addition, the vaccine went through a manufacturing investigation and has been approved by the FDA. And as the vaccine is rolled out, it is monitored for any unexpected side effects.

You may also like: Debunking 50 COVID-19 myths

 Boston Globe // Getty Images

BILLINGS, MT - On Monday, January 18th some Montana counties will move forward with Phase 1B of Governor Greg Gianforte's amended vaccination plan.

However, Riverstone Health may not be among the counties making the change.

Barbara Schneeman, with Riverstone Health, says it's difficult to give a definitive answer as to when Yellowstone County will be able to move forward because it is dependent on the vaccine supply available. Schneeman says that information won't be available until sometime over the weekend.

Schneeman explained that some smaller counties may be able to move into Phase 1B sooner because they do not have as many healthcare professionals and first responders to vaccinate.

We will continue to closely monitor which phase Yellowstone County is in and we will update that information nightly on KULR-8 First News at 5.

For more information on the state vaccination plan, visit the DPHHS page by clicking here

Download PDF Vaccine Phase Information

Tags

Recommended for you