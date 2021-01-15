BILLINGS, MT - On Monday, January 18th some Montana counties will move forward with Phase 1B of Governor Greg Gianforte's amended vaccination plan.

However, Riverstone Health may not be among the counties making the change.

Barbara Schneeman, with Riverstone Health, says it's difficult to give a definitive answer as to when Yellowstone County will be able to move forward because it is dependent on the vaccine supply available. Schneeman says that information won't be available until sometime over the weekend.

Schneeman explained that some smaller counties may be able to move into Phase 1B sooner because they do not have as many healthcare professionals and first responders to vaccinate.

