Billings, MT – John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer and President and CEO of RiverStone Health, has issued an amendment to the Order issued on Monday, March 16, 2020 temporarily closing some establishments in Yellowstone County.

The original Order closed some establishments through midnight on Monday, March 23, 2020. In an effort to slow down the spread of COVID-19, this amendment to the Order extends the temporary closure of some establishments through 11:59 pm, April 10, 2020.

In addition, the amendment adds other establishments to the list of temporary closures.