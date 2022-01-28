BILLINGS, Mont. - RiverStone Health is reporting two more Yellowstone County residents have died due to COVID-19.

A man in his 60s died at a Billings hospital on Wednesday. He was not vaccinated and had underlying medical conditions that put him at higher risk for severe COVID-19 disease.

A woman in her 60s died at a Billings hospital on Thursday. She had received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, but not a booster dose. She had underlying medical conditions that put her at high risk for severe COVID-19 illness

Billings hospitals had 75 COVID-19 inpatients, including 44 who weren’t vaccinated and 31 who were vaccinated on Friday.

Among the hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 16 were in ICU and five were on ventilators.

At-home COVID-19 test kits are being given out this Saturday from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm at the MetraPark upper parking lot.

Tests will be handed out through a drive-through distribution with vehicles entering from Alkali Creek Road on the side of the lot farthest from the arena.

You can read more on the at-home test giveaway here.

A free walk-in community COVID-19 vaccination clinic is being held for people five-years-old and older on Thursday, Feb. 10 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at the Shrine Auditorium, 1125 Broadwater Ave.

If you cannot make it to the clinic, you can schedule an appointment with the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic at 406-247-3382.

Vaccination also can be scheduled with RiverStone Health Clinic at 406-247-3350.