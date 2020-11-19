BILLINGS- RiverStone Health is reporting two additional COVID-19 related deaths of Yellowstone County residents.

The individuals include a man in his 70s who passed away on Wednesday, November 18 in a Yellowstone County Hospital and a man in his 60s who passed away on Monday, November 16 in a Yellowstone County Hospital.

“I offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. While we know that loss is a part of life, it doesn’t take away the sorrow and pain of losing a loved one,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer, President and CEO of RiverStone Health.

“The tragedy of lives lost to COVID-19 continues to impact far too many families. Unfortunately, there are still many people who believe that COVID-19 isn’t something to be concerned about. Just yesterday, the United States surpassed 250,000 lives lost, more than twice the number of U.S. service members killed in World War II. We can and we must prevent more illness and death from COVID-19 by wearing masks, physical distancing, avoiding crowds, washing hands, and staying home when ill,” said Felton

A release from RiverStone Health says because there continue to be discrepancies with the total number of deaths reported for Yellowstone County on the state COVID-19 tracking map, RiverStone Health is working with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services to reconcile the difference.