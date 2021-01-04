BILLINGS - Yellowstone County health officials at RiverStone Health reported three COVID-19 deaths Monday, marking 165 total in the county.

RiverStone Health said two women, one in her 80s and the other in her 70s, died at a hospital in Billings. The third death was a man in his 80s who died at a local long-term care facility.

“I hope that the families of these three latest victims of the pandemic will be comforted by compassionate friends and neighbors,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County public health officer and RiverStone Health CEO. “Our community needs to pull together to slow the spread of this virus. While we await the arrival of safe, effective vaccines for everyone, let’s resolve to take care of each other by continuing the precautions proven to reduce risk of illness.”

According to RiverStone Health records, at least 14,060 Yellowstone County residents have been infected with COVID-19 to date.

For more information on COVID-19 and Yellowstone County statistics you can visit the RiverStone Health website.