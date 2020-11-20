BILLINGS- RiverStone Health is reporting three additional COVID-19 related deaths of Yellowstone County residents.

Two women in their 60s passed away Wednesday, November 18 in a Yellowstone County Hospital.

A woman in her 80s passed away Thursday, November 19 in a Yellowstone County Hospital.

“Our hearts go out the families and friends of these three Yellowstone County residents,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer, President and CEO of RiverStone Health. “Especially as we enter the holiday season, the loss of loved ones is so difficult.”

“To honor the memory of those lost to COVID-19, let us redouble our efforts to prevent more illness and death by wearing masks, physical distancing, avoiding crowds, washing hands, and staying home when ill,” said Felton.