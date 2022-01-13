BILLINGS, Mont. - RiverStone Health has announced four additional COVID-19 related deaths among Yellowstone County residents.

The deceased include a woman in her 40s and three men in their 60s.

Each died in Billings hospitals, all had underlying medical conditions that put them at risk for severe COIVD-19 illness and none of the individuals were vaccinated.

These deaths bring the county’s pandemic death toll to 486 lives lost since spring 2020.

According to RiverStone Health, on Thursday, Billings hospitals had 55 COVID-19 inpatients, including 39 who weren’t vaccinated and 16 who were vaccinated. Among the hospitalized COVID-19 patients, seven were in ICU and seven were on ventilators.

Statewide, 178 Montanans were hospitalized Thursday with COVID-19 illness, according to DPHHS. Since the pandemic disease arrived in Montana in March 2020, a total of 10,602 Montanans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 related illness, DPHHS reports.

Free, walk-in community COVID-19 vaccination clinics are being offered at the following times for people age five and older:

Thursday, Jan. 20, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Shrine Auditorium, 1125 Broadwater Ave.

Thursday, Jan. 27, 10 a.m. – noon at Petro Theater, Montana State University Billings, 1500 University Dr.

Thursday, Jan. 27, 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. at City College Tech Building, 3803 Central Ave.

Thursday, Feb. 10, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Shrine Auditorium, 1125 Broadwater Ave.

Free COVID-19 vaccinations also can be scheduled by appointment by calling the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic at 406-247-3382.

Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are available at RiverStone Health clinics.

People can receive first, second and booster doses as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

People who previously had one or two doses should bring their vaccination card. Parents must sign consent forms for children under 18. Masks are required at the vaccination clinic.

A list of Yellowstone County sites offering COVID-19 tests, along with cost and contact information is posted at covid.riverstonehealth.org. Click on the blue bar that says “I need a COVID-19 test”.