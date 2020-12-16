BILLINGS - Yellowstone County health officials are reporting a COVID-19 related death in the county Wednesday.

According to a release from Yellowstone County's public health department, RiverStone Health, a woman in her 80s passed away at a Billings hospital Tuesday.

“Each person lost to this pandemic is a significant loss to our community,” John Felton, Yellowstone County public health officer and RiverStone Health CEO, said in the release. “To honor the memory of those who have died, let’s resolve to do everything we can personally to reduce the risk of more illness and death.”

RiverStone Health said their records show 145 people have died due to COVID-19 in Yellowstone County -- however, the Department of Public Health and Human Services reports there have been 146 COVID-19 related deaths in Yellowstone County on the statewide COVID-19 tracking map website. RiverStone Health added they are working with DPHHs to reconcile the discrepancy.