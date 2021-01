BILLINGS - The Yellowstone County health department reported an additional COVID-19 death, bringing the total up to 169 in the county.

According to a release from RiverStone Health, Yellowstone County's public health department, a woman in her 70s died at a Billings hospital Tuesday.

“Our hearts go out to console the family and friends of this Yellowstone County resident,” John Felton, Yellowstone County public health officer and RiverStone Health CEO, said in the release.