BILLINGS - RiverStone Health is reporting an additional COVID-19 related death of a Yellowstone County resident.

The individual was a woman in her 60s who died in a Billings Hospital.

“My heart goes out to the family and friends of the latest victim of COVID-19 disease in our community,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County public health officer and RiverStone Health CEO.

This is the 147th COVID-19 related death of a resident in Yellowstone County.

In a release, RiverStone Health said in the past three years, a total of 16 Yellowstone County people have died of influenza. In the past five years, influenza killed 23 Yellowstone County residents – an average of five people per year. So far this year, 147 Yellowstone County residents have died of COVID-19.

“The flu is a serious illness, but COVID-19 is much more deadly,” Felton said. “While awaiting arrival of COVID-19 vaccine, we must practice the best COVID-19 prevention measures.”