BILLINGS - RiverStone Health is reporting an additional COVID-19 related death.

On Wednesday, Jan. 13, a man in his 70s passed away in a Billings hospital.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of yet another Yellowstone County resident due to COVID-19 related illness,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer and RiverStone Health President and CEO. “This is a difficult time for the deceased’s family and friends and I offer my sincere condolences.”

This is the eighth death of a Yellowstone County resident related to COVID-19 since the beginning of January and the 173rd since the beginning of the pandemic.