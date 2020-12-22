BILLINGS - Yellowstone County's public health department, RiverStone Health, is reporting four COVID-19 related deaths in the county Tuesday.

According to a release from RiverStone Health, a man in his 50s and a man in his 80s both died in a Billings hospital Monday, Dec. 21. Two women in their 80s died at a Yellowstone County long-term care facility -- one on Saturday, Dec. 19 and the other Oct. 30, RiverStone Health reported.

As of Tuesday, a total of 154 people in Yellowstone County have died due to COVID-19 complications -- 19 have died in December, RiverStone Health reported.

“As concerned citizens, we grieve with the families of these men and women,” John Felton, Yellowstone County public health officer and RiverStone Health CEO, said in the release. “While we wait for vaccines to become widely available, the best defense against more COVID-19 deaths is the proven precautions to slow the spread of the virus.”