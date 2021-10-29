BILLINGS, Mont. - Yellowstone County has reported four additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the county's total COVID-19 death toll to 407.

In a release from RiverStone Health, the following are the four most recent COVID-19 deaths reported:

A man in his 50s, who was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions, passed away in a Billings hospital Thursday, Oct. 28

A man in his 70s, who was fully vaccinated and underlying health conditions, passed away at a local senior care facility Thursday, Oct. 28.

A woman in her 80s, who was fully vaccinated and had underlying health conditions, died at a Billings hospital Thursday, Oct. 28.

A man in his 60s, who was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions, passed away at a Billings hospital Friday, Oct. 29.

RiverStone Health said there have been at least 50 COVID deaths in Oct. 2021 so far compared to 38 in October 2020, adding Yellowstone County has one death due to COVID-19 every 14 hours.

Furthermore, RiverStone Health said Billings Clinic and St, Vincent Healthcare are collectively treating 43 COVID-19 patients in the ICU as of Friday--35 of those patients were on ventilators. Both facilities combined are treating a total of 128 patients for COVID-19, and 103 of those patients were not fully vaccinated.

RiverStone Health is hosting a free walk-in vaccination clinic Nov. 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their main site located at 123 Twenty-seventh Street. Local pharmacies also have vaccine doses available.

Riverstone Health has a limited amount of vaccine doses available by appointment. To schedule an appointment, call 406-247-3382.

Additionally, RiverStone Health and St. Vincent Health are hosting free drive-through COVID-19 tests from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at St. Vincent Healthcare parking lot M, at North Twenty-eighth Street and Eleventh Avenue North.

Anyone 5-year-old and older with symptoms or has been in close contact with someone COVID-19 positive can get tested at the drive-through clinic, and results should come out within 48 hours after the test.

The testing site closes from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 a.m. every day.

The drive-through testing site is open weather dependent.