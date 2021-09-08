BILLINGS — The county's pandemic death toll raised to 301 Wednesday after another resident died of COVID-19, RiverStone Health reports.

A man in his 70s died on Aug. 25 at an elder care facility in Yellowstone County, according to a release. He was not vaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

"This is the 14th death during August for Yellowstone County and we’ve already had two deaths in September,” John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and RiverStone Health CEO and president, said. “I offer deepest sympathy to the victims’ families. In memory of those lost, let us resolve to do all we can to prevent more COVID-19 illness and death.”

Also on Wednesday, Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare reported they were treating 100 patients for COVID-19 illness, including 33 in the ICU and 23 on ventilators.

Of the 100 in-patients, it is reported 93 were unvaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations are available at local pharmacies, clinics and hospitals. RiverStone Health is offering free first and second doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to everyone age 12 and older.

The two-dose Moderna vaccine is available to people age 18 and older as is the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Third doses will be given only to immune-compromised people.

RiverStone Health has scheduled these free, walk-in clinics:

⦁ Saturday, Sept. 11, noon-4 p.m., North Park, 406 Pride Festival. Clinic will run till 6 p.m. if busy.

⦁ Thursday, Sept. 23, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th St., in the four-story building.

To make appointments for COVID-19 vaccination with the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic, you can call 247-3382.

More vaccination information is posted at covid.riverstonehealth.org.