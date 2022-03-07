The following is a press release from RiverStone Health:

Billings, MT – RiverStone Health has received confirmation of three more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total number of Yellowstone County residents who have died of illness related to the pandemic virus to 541 people since spring 2020.

All three Yellowstone County residents whose deaths are reported today had underlying medical conditions that put them at higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness. The latest Yellowstone County pandemic victims are:

· A woman in her 60s, who died on March 5 at a Billings hospital. She was not vaccinated.

· A woman in her 60s who died on March 3 in a Billings hospital. She was fully vaccinated and boosted.

· A man in his 90s who died on February 18 at his home. He was not vaccinated. His death was identified as COVID-19 related through review of the death certificate filed with the Yellowstone County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

With the recent dramatic decrease in COVID-19 hospital admissions, starting today, hospitalization data will be shared weekly in a news release and Facebook post. For the week ending on Saturday, March 5, the Billings hospitals together had an average of 21 COVID-19 inpatients daily. That includes an average of 16 patients a day who weren’t vaccinated, four who were “fully vaccinated” and one who was “up to date” on vaccination. “Fully vaccinated” means a person has received the primary series of COVID-19 vaccines: one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine or two doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. “Up to date” means a person has received all recommended COVID-19 vaccines, including booster dose(s) when eligible.

Among COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Billings last week, an average of seven per day were in ICU and an average of six a day were on ventilators.

COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters, are available at no charge to people age 5 and older at local clinics and pharmacies.

For a vaccination appointment at RiverStone Health, call the Immunization Clinic at 406.247.3382 or the primary care Clinic at 406.247.3350. The next free, community walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 31 at the Shrine Auditorium, 1125 Broadwater Ave.

If your business or organization is in need of a quantity of free at-home COVID-19 test kits, call RiverStone Health at 406.651.6410 with your request.

Free at-home COVID-19 tests are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays in the lobby of the Lil Anderson Center, the four-story building on the RiverStone Health Campus, 123 S. 27th St. Free at-home COVID-19 tests also may be picked up at any RiverStone Health Clinic in Billlings, Bridger, Joliet or Worden.

For more information on reducing your COVID-19 risk, please visit covid.riverstonehealth.org.