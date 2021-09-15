BILLINGS, Mont. - Yellowstone County has reported three additional COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, raising the total to 309 COVID-19 deaths in the county.

According to a release from RiverStone Health, the first death was a woman in her 70s who died at home Sept. 8. She was unvaccinated and had underlying conditions.

The second death was a man in his 60s at a Billings hospital Monday, Sept, 13, according to RiverStone Health. He was fully vaccinated and had underlying medical conditions.

The third death was a man in his 60s who died at a Billings hospital Tuesday, Sept. 14. RiverStone Health said he was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

“As we mourn the untimely passing of three more Yellowstone County neighbors, Billings hospitals are struggling to meet the rapidly growing demands for care of severely ill COVID-19 patients along with all their other patients,” John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and RiverStone Health CEO and president, said in the release.

“This crisis affects our entire regional health system. Five of seven Yellowstone County dashboard indicators are now red, signifying critical concern for healthcare system capacity, public health capacity, a high rate of positive COVID-19 tests in Yellowstone County, a high level of active cases in the county and in the region.”

RiverStone Health reported Billings Clinic and St, Vincent Healthcare are collectively treating 127 COVID-19 inpatients Wednesday. Of those 127 patients, 101 have not been vaccinated, 37 were in the ICU and 29 were on ventilators.

A free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic is happening Thursday, Sept. 23, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., at 123 S. 27th St., in the four-story building. RiverStone Health will be offering the Pfizer vaccine to people 12-years-old and older, and they will be offering the Moderna vaccine and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to those 18-year-old and older.

RiverStone Health will only be giving third doses to immunocompromised people at walk-in clinics.