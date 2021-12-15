BILLINGS, Mont. - Yellowstone County is reporting three COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, bringing the county's COVID-19 death toll to 472.

A release from RiverStone Health said all three people were not vaccinated and had underlying conditions.

A man in his 70s died Monday at a Billings hospital, a woman in her 60s died Dec. 6 at a private residence and a women in her 70s died Nov. 27 at a private residence.

The Yellowstone County Clerk and Recorder's office identified the deaths of two women who died, according to RiverStone Health.

Yellowstone County is holding free, walk-in vaccination clinics in December.