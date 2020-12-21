BILLINGS - Yellowstone County health officials at RiverStone Health are reporting three additional COVID-19 deaths in the county Monday.

As of Monday, 150 total people have died due to COVID-19 complications in Yellowstone County -- 16 of those deaths occurred in December.

According to a release from RiverStone Health, a man in his 50s died in a Billings Hospital Friday, Dec. 18. A woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s both died in a Billings hospital Saturday, Dec. 19.

“Last week alone, our county lost six community members to the pandemic,” John Felton, Yellowstone County public health officer and RiverStone Health CEO, said in the release. “Words seem inadequate to comfort so many families, so many friends who are grieving the deaths of COVID-19 victims.”