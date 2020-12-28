BILLINGS - Yellowstone County health officials at RiverStone Health are reporting three COVID-19 deaths Monday, marking 160 total in the county.

According to a release from RiverStone Health, two men, one in his 50s and the other in his 90s, died at a hospital in Billings Friday. In addition, a man in his 60s died at a hospital in Billings Sunday, according to RiverStone Health.

“It is especially difficult to lose a loved one during the holidays,” John Felton, Yellowstone County public health officer and RiverStone Health CEO, said in the release. “I offer my deepest sympathies to those who have lost friends or relatives to this pandemic.”