BILLINGS - Yellowstone County health officials at RiverStone Health are reporting three COVID-19 deaths in the county Monday.

According to RiverStone Health's release, a man in his 50s died at a Yellowstone County hospital Tuesday, Nov. 17. A man in his 60s died at a Yellowstone County hospital Friday and a man in his 80s who lived at a senior care facility died at a Yellowstone County hospital Saturday.

RiverStone Health will not share any further details on the deaths to protect the individuals' and families' privacy.

These deaths mark 122 total COVID-19 deaths in Yellowstone County

“I extend heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. I hope that they will find comfort in each other during this difficult time,” John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer, President and CEO of RiverStone Health, said in a release.

“So far this month, we have lost 26 Yellowstone County residents to the pandemic. As the holiday season continues, we all must take precautions to prevent more families from experiencing the pain of losing loved ones. Please wear a mask, frequently wash your hands, keep your distance from people not in your household, and stay home when you are ill,” Felton said in the release.