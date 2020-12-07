BILLINGS - Yellowstone County's public health department, RiverStone Health, is reporting three COVID-19 deaths Monday.

According to a release from RiverStone Health, a man in his 80s died at a private residence and a woman in her 70s died at a Yellowstone County long-term care facility Thursday, Dec. 3.

RiverStone Health adds a woman in her 70s died at a Billings hospital Saturday, Dec. 5.

RiverStone Health will not share any additional information on the deaths to protect the privacy of the individuals and their families.

“The Yellowstone County community continues to be severely affected by the pandemic,” John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and RiverStone Health CEO, said in the release. “I offer condolences to the friends and families of the latest pandemic victims and implore everyone to do all they can to slow the spread of this deadly disease.”

So far, 127 people in Yellowstone County have died due to COVID-19 complications.