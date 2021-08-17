BILLINGS, Mont. — Yellowstone County is reporting another COVID-19 death Tuesday, bringing the county's total COVID-19 deaths to 287.

According to a release from RiverStone Health, a man in his 80s passed away at a hospital in Billings Friday, Aug. 13. He was fully vaccinated and had underlying health conditions, RiverStone Health said.

“I offer my deepest sympathy to his family and friends,” John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and RiverStone Health president and CEO, said in the release. “This man became Yellowstone County’s second COVID-19 fatality in August and the 287th fatality since the pandemic began.”