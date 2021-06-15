BILLINGS, Mont. - Yellowstone County's public health department reported a COVID-19 death, bringing the county's total COVID-19 deaths up to 273 since April 2020.

RiverStone Health said in a release a woman in her 60s with an underlying health condition died Tuesday, June 15 at a Billings hospital. The woman was not vaccinated against COVID-19, RiverStone Health added.

"This woman’s death from COVID-19 related illness is a tragic reminder that the virus is still infecting unvaccinated people in our community," RiverStone Health wrote in the release. "Seventy-seven Yellowstone County residents have tested positive in the past seven days."

The following are the upcoming vaccination clinics in Yellowstone County that offer both Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines:

Wednesday, June 16, noon-1 p.m., Castle Rock Park, near the Reading Rocks tent.

Thursday, June 17, noon-1 p.m., Central Park, near Reading Rocks.

June 24, 4:30 – 6:30 p.m., Gardeners’ Market, South Park.

June 25, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., MSUB, Petro Theatre.

July 9, 8 a.m. – noon, RiverStone Health, Lil Anderson Center (four-story building).

Friday, July 30, 8 a.m. – noon, RiverStone Health, Lil Anderson Center (four-story building)

Children who 17-years-old and younger must bring a consent form signed by their parent or legal guardian.