RiverStone Health reports another Yellowstone County resident has passed away due to COVID-19. The decedent was a woman in her 80's.

RiverStone Health says the woman died on Sunday, July 26th at a Yellowstone County hospital. No further information will be released about the patient.

Over 1,000 county residents have been infected with COVID-19, 26 of which have died.

County Public Health Officer John Felton says, “As the number of people infected with COVID-19 and the number of people who have lost their lives to this disease continues to rise, we must do better to protect each other. Demonstrate kindness and care by the simple acts of mask wearing, watching your distance from others, washing your hands often and staying home when you are ill.”