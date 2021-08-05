BILLINGS, Mont. - Yellowstone County's public health department reported an additional COVID-19 death Thursday, bringing the county's total COVID-19 death toll to 286.

According to a release from RiverStone Health, a man in his 80s died at a Billings hospital Wednesday, Aug. 4. He received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and had underlying health conditions, according to RiverStone Health.

“This man became Yellowstone County’s first COVID-19 fatality in August and the 286th fatality since the pandemic began,” John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and RiverStone Health president and CEO, said in the release. “Our hearts are heavy with the loss of another neighbor.”

"His death is a sad reminder that COVID-19 vaccines aren’t 100% effective," RiverStone Health's release said. "However, the latest medical research indicates that people fully vaccinated with two doses of recommended vaccine have greater than 90% protection against serious illness and death from this virus. The great majority of COVID-19 patients in Billings hospitals were not vaccinated."

Vaccinations are offered at the following locations and times in Yellowstone County to people 12-years-old and older:

Artwalk located at Second Avenue North and Broadway Friday, Aug. 6 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Lockwood High School community room Monday, Aug. 9 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

South Park Senior Citizen’s Center located at 901 S. Thirtieth Street Tuesday, Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to noon

RiverStone Health School-Based Clinic will offer offer sports physicals and COVID-19 vaccines at Medicine Crow Middle School Thursdays, Aug. 5 and 12 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. To make an appointment, call (406) 281-8695.

RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic 123 S. Twenty-seventh Street offers COVID-19 vaccinations and childhood immunizations weekdays. Call (406) 247-3382 to make an appointment.