BILLINGS, Mont. - Yellowstone County reported a county resident passed away due to COVID-19 Sunday, marking 264 total COVID-19 deaths in the county.

According to a release from RiverStone Health, the resident was a woman in her 60s and she died at a hospital in Billings.

RiverStone Health reported a total of 258 new COVID-19 cases and 34 total COVID-19 hospitalizations in the month of April.