BILLINGS - RiverStone Health, Yellowstone County’s public health agency, reports that a fifth Yellowstone County resident has succumbed to COVID-19 illness this month, bringing the county’s pandemic death toll to 274 lives lost since April 2020.

According to a release, a woman in her 60s died Sunday, June 20, at a Billings hospital. She had had not been vaccinated against the pandemic virus.

Fifteen patients with COVID-19 related illness were hospitalized at Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare over the weekend. Seven were in intensive care and six were on ventilators, RiverStone reports.

“The latest death from COVID-19 is a terrible reminder that the virus continues infecting people in our community, and that unvaccinated people are at much higher risk for severe disease and death,” John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer, and president and CEO of RiverStone Health, said. “My heart goes out with sympathy to this woman’s family and friends.”

COVID-19 vaccinations are available at many local pharmacies and medical clinics.

RiverStone Health is staffing the free, walk-in vaccination clinics listed below.

⦁ June 22, noon – 2 p.m., Falcon Center, 302 Sioux Lane, Pfizer & J&J

⦁ June 23, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Lockwood School, Pfizer and J&J

⦁ June 23, noon – 2 p.m., Harvest Church, Pfizer and J&J

⦁ June 24, 4:30 – 6:30 p.m., Gardener’s Market, South Park, Pfizer and J&J

⦁ June 25, 10 a.m. – noon, Montana State University Billings, Petro Theatre, J&J

⦁ June 25, 5 – 7 p.m., Rimrock Mall, Pfizer & J&J

⦁ June 26, 1 – 3 p.m., SummerFair, MSUB 1st floor of the library, J&J

⦁ June 27, 4 – 7 p.m., Billings Symphony in the Park, Pioneer Park, Pfizer and J&J

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one dose and is approved for people age 18 and older. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for ages 12 and older and requires two doses. People who already have received their first dose of Pfizer vaccine at least three weeks ago and need a second dose should bring their vaccination card.

People under the age of 18 must have a vaccination consent form signed by a parent or guardian. Consent forms are available at the clinics and at covid.riverstonehealth.org under “vaccinations”.