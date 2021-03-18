BILLINGS - Yellowstone County reported the death of a resident due to COVID-19, marking 242 total COVID-19 deaths in the county.

According to a release from Yellowstone County's public health department, RiverStone Health, a man in his 50s died at a hospital in Billings Wednesday, March 17.

“Each COVID-19 death brings heartbreak to loved ones and grief to our community,” John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and RiverStone Health president, said in the release. “I send my deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the latest pandemic victim.”

RiverStone Health's release continued about 25-percent of the county's population has immunity against the virus with 23,500 who are fully vaccinated and 16,500 who tested positive in the last year -- the remaining 75-percent of the population would need to be fully vaccinated or naturally infected to receive immunity.

Four county residents have died due to COVID-19 in March 2021.