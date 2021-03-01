BILLINGS - The COVID-19 pandemic continues to take a tragic toll on Yellowstone County, according to RiverStone Health, Yellowstone County’s public health department, as another community member has been lost due to the coronavirus.

In a press release, RiverStone Health stated that on Feb. 26, a man in his 80s died at a Billings hospital.

At least 237 Yellowstone County residents have lost their lives to the pandemic so far, according to RiverStone Health. This includes 10 people who died in February and 21 who died in January.

The release says St. Vincent Healthcare and Billings Clinic admitted 52 patients with COVID-19 illness in the month of February. They had 114 COVID-19 admissions in January.

You are asked to please choose to protect yourself, your family and co-workers. Until all who want a COVID-19 vaccine can be vaccinated, RiverStone Health says everyone needs to continue wearing masks, avoiding large gatherings, keeping six feet away from people outside your household, frequently washing hands and staying home if you are sick.

The Unified Health Command (RiverStone Health, Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare and Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services) is holding its fourth week of first-dose clinics at Cedar Hall at MetraPark. As of Monday afternoon, appointments were still available for free vaccine clinics on Thursday, March 4, and Friday, March 5. You can go to mtreadyclinic.org to make an appointment. Advance appointments are required.

COVID-19 vaccination clinics are open to Yellowstone County residents in the 1A and 1B priority groups (healthcare workers, first responders, people age 70 and older, people age 16 to 69 who have medical conditions that put them at higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness, and Native Americans and other people of color who may be at high risk for severe COVID-19 illness).

COVID-19 information is updated regularly online at covid.riverstonehealth.org.