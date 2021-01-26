BILLINGS – COVID-19 related illness has caused the deaths of two more Yellowstone County residents, according to RiverStone Health, Yellowstone County’s public health department.

On Jan. 22, a man in his 70s died at a Billings hospital.

On Jan. 25, a man in his 60s died at a Billings hospital.

“The passing of two more Yellowstone County residents is a tragic reminder that the pandemic continues to threaten our community,” John Felton, RiverStone Health CEO and Yellowstone County health officer said. “I offer my deepest sympathy to the families and friends of these two men.”

Yellowstone County has lost 177 residents to the pandemic, 12 of whom died in January.

At least 15,123 Yellowstone County residents have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, according to RiverStone Health records. Among those infected, 985 Yellowstone County residents have been hospitalized, including 90 who were admitted to hospitals this month.

The COVID-19 vaccines remain in short supply locally. Vaccinations are being offered as supplies become available to the 1B priority group that includes people over age 70, younger people with health conditions that put them at high risk for serious illness and Native Americans and other people of color who are at high risk from COVID-19. Vaccination continues for the 1A priority group of healthcare workers, first responders and residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

RiverStone Health will notify the community each Monday of vaccination availability, which is dependent on allocation from the federal and state governments.

While awaiting vaccination, it is important for everyone to keep taking precautions against spreading the virus: Keep your distance, wear masks when around people who don’t live with you, wash your hands thoroughly and stay home if you are sick.

COVID-19 information is updated regularly online at covid.riverstonehealth.org.