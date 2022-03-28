BILLLINGS, Mont. - Yellowstone County is reporting two more COVID deaths Monday, bringing the county's total COVID death toll to 550.

According to the release from RiverStone Health, they reported the following deaths:

A woman in her 70s died at a Billings hospital Sunday--she received one dose of the COVID vaccine.

A man in his 80s died at his home Aug. 22, 2021--there is no recorded history of his COVID vaccination status. The Yellowstone County Clerk and Recorder's Office identified his death through death certificate review.

Both individuals had underlying health conditions that put them in greater danger for COVID, according to RiverStone Health.

"For the week ending on Saturday, March 26, the two Billings hospitals together had an average of seven COVID-19 inpatients daily, compared to an average of nine patients for the previous week. On average, four patients a day were in intensive care and two were on ventilators during the week ending March 26," RiverStone Health's release said.