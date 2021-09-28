BILLINGS, Mont. - Yellowstone County is reporting two COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, bringing the county's total COVID death toll to 331.

RiverStone Health said in a release two men in their 70s with underlying health conditions died Monday. Neither of them were vaccinated.

Fifty-two percent of Yellowstone County residents 12-years-old and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The following are the upcoming walk-in vaccination clinics in Yellowstone County. All clinics are free and offer first, second and third doses of Pfizer, first and second doses of Moderna and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson:

· Wednesday, Sept. 29, noon-2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

· Thursday, Sept. 30, 2-6 p.m. RiverStone Health Clinic, Main Street in Worden.

· Oct. 5, noon-2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

· Oct. 7, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Healthy By Design Gardeners’ Market, South Park.

· Oct. 9, 9 a.m.-noon, HarvestFest, downtown Billings.

· Oct. 12, noon-2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

· Oct. 14, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th St., in the four-story building.

· Oct. 20, noon-2 p.m. Billings Public Library Community Room.

· Oct. 27, 2 p.m.-4 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

RiverStone Health also has a limited amount of vaccination appointments available. Call 406-247-3382 to schedule an appointment.